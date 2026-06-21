Music Piracy in the UK: Man Sentenced for Selling CDs in 2000s Style

·3·Technology
Music Piracy in the UK: Man Sentenced for Selling CDs in 2000s Style

An unusual court case involving copyright infringement has concluded in the UK. Mark Kerns, a 47-year-old resident of East Yorkshire, was sentenced to 26 months' suspended imprisonment for recording and selling unauthorized mixes and remixes of famous artists on CDs. This case is seen as a revival of "old school" piracy, which is fading in the modern era of digital streaming. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the court ruling, Kerns will avoid actual prison time if he commits no further offenses over the next 18 months. However, as part of his sentence, he was ordered to perform 250 hours of compulsory community service. This measure was imposed to protect the interests of copyright holders and prevent illegal profiteering.

A seven-year investigation and inquiry process

The history of this criminal case goes back several years. Mark Kerns' activities first came to the attention of law enforcement in 2018. A full-scale investigation began in 2019, and a search of his home was conducted in 2022. The process reached its final stage only two years later, after the defendant pleaded guilty in the Hull Crown Court.

According to investigation data, the man created music collections using tracks from well-known artists and offered them to the public on CDs. He obtained permission from neither the musicians nor the record labels. Local authorities emphasized that such activity constitutes profiting from someone else's intellectual property without paying the royalties due to the creators.

According to ixbt.com, detailed information about the disk distribution scheme was not disclosed. It remains unclear whether these products were sold via the internet or distributed in local markets. Nevertheless, this form of music piracy is considered a rare occurrence today.

The situation in Uzbekistan and the global market

Today, the global music industry earns revenue primarily through platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. In Uzbekistan, sales of CD and DVD disks have also dropped sharply in recent years, giving way to digital content. However, this case in Britain shows that the issue of protecting intellectual property remains relevant.

Experts believe that such court cases are important not only for financial damages but also for shaping a culture of copyright. The unauthorized reproduction of another's work for commercial purposes leads to legal liability, regardless of how much technology evolves.

PiracyCopyrightCDUnited KingdomMusic
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi Launches Affordable Poco C81 Pro Smartphone in European MarketXiaomi Launches Affordable Poco C81 Pro Smartphone in European MarketToday, 02:21Signal CEO Warns: AI Chatbots Are Not Your FriendsSignal CEO Warns: AI Chatbots Are Not Your FriendsToday, 01:57Quantum Computer Race: Amazon and QuEra Promise Revolutionary System by 2028Quantum Computer Race: Amazon and QuEra Promise Revolutionary System by 2028Today, 01:55GeForce RTX 3060 cooled down to 23 degrees using an ice makerGeForce RTX 3060 cooled down to 23 degrees using an ice makerToday, 01:28In the Weights: A New Service to Check Your Presence in AI MemoryIn the Weights: A New Service to Check Your Presence in AI MemoryToday, 00:59Old Parts Sent Instead of GeForce RTX 5070 via AmazonOld Parts Sent Instead of GeForce RTX 5070 via AmazonToday, 00:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released