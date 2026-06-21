Music Piracy in the UK: Man Sentenced for Selling CDs in 2000s Style

An unusual court case involving copyright infringement has concluded in the UK. Mark Kerns, a 47-year-old resident of East Yorkshire, was sentenced to 26 months' suspended imprisonment for recording and selling unauthorized mixes and remixes of famous artists on CDs. This case is seen as a revival of "old school" piracy, which is fading in the modern era of digital streaming. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the court ruling, Kerns will avoid actual prison time if he commits no further offenses over the next 18 months. However, as part of his sentence, he was ordered to perform 250 hours of compulsory community service. This measure was imposed to protect the interests of copyright holders and prevent illegal profiteering.

A seven-year investigation and inquiry process

The history of this criminal case goes back several years. Mark Kerns' activities first came to the attention of law enforcement in 2018. A full-scale investigation began in 2019, and a search of his home was conducted in 2022. The process reached its final stage only two years later, after the defendant pleaded guilty in the Hull Crown Court.

According to investigation data, the man created music collections using tracks from well-known artists and offered them to the public on CDs. He obtained permission from neither the musicians nor the record labels. Local authorities emphasized that such activity constitutes profiting from someone else's intellectual property without paying the royalties due to the creators.

According to ixbt.com, detailed information about the disk distribution scheme was not disclosed. It remains unclear whether these products were sold via the internet or distributed in local markets. Nevertheless, this form of music piracy is considered a rare occurrence today.

The situation in Uzbekistan and the global market

Today, the global music industry earns revenue primarily through platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. In Uzbekistan, sales of CD and DVD disks have also dropped sharply in recent years, giving way to digital content. However, this case in Britain shows that the issue of protecting intellectual property remains relevant.

Experts believe that such court cases are important not only for financial damages but also for shaping a culture of copyright. The unauthorized reproduction of another's work for commercial purposes leads to legal liability, regardless of how much technology evolves.