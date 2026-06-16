Kaaba Kiswah Renewed: Great Moments in the Holy Sanctuary

In honor of the arrival of the Hijri year 1448, the holy Kiswah of the Kaaba was replaced with a new one on the night of 1st Muharram — June 16, 2026. This process is carried out annually as a tradition and holds great spiritual and moral significance for Muslims.

The Kaaba cover — the Kiswah — is sewn from specially prepared natural silk. Quranic verses are delicately embroidered on it with gold and silver threads. This holy fabric is prepared with high craftsmanship and great care before being placed on the Kaaba.

The ceremony of replacing the Kiswah is not a simple process — it is considered an important event with symbolic significance for the entire Muslim world. Through these moments, the infinite respect and love of believing Muslims for the Kaaba are manifested once again.

Every year, the old Kiswah is carefully removed and replaced by a new, magnificent one. The old Kiswah is subsequently stored in a special manner or gifted to various Muslim organizations.

This process is valued not only as a religious tradition but also as one of the important symbols expressing the unity and solidarity of the Islamic world.