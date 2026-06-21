Raphinha to miss Brazil's match against Scotland

Brazil winger Raphinha was substituted after sustaining an injury during the match against Haiti in the World Cup. According to the latest report from Fabrizio Romano, the player will definitely miss the upcoming clash against Scotland. Furthermore, if Brazil advances to the knockout stages, Raphinha may miss several more matches of the tournament, reports «Euro-Football.Ru».

Romano announced on social media that Raphinha will now undergo intensive recovery. The player will remain with the national team during the World Cup and will strive to return to action by the later stages of the competition.

Brazil has played two matches in the group stage so far. The team first drew 1-1 with Morocco and then defeated Haiti 3-0. Thus, Brazil has accumulated four points after two rounds.