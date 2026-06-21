GeForce RTX 3060 cooled down to 23 degrees using an ice maker

·2·Technology
GeForce RTX 3060 cooled down to 23 degrees using an ice maker

In the world of computer technology, enthusiasts are constantly searching for unconventional ways to increase device performance and lower temperatures. Recently, an experiment conducted by the author of the TrashBench YouTube channel caught many people's attention. The blogger achieved unexpected results by using a simple household ice maker to cool a GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The main goal of the experiment was to check whether a device used for making ice in daily life could serve as an effective cooling system for a graphics accelerator. Initially, the graphics card was tested with the factory-installed air cooling system. In this case, under heavy load, the GPU temperature was around 60°C, while the hotspot rose to 75°C.

After that, the author switched to a simple water cooling system, although it lacked active cooling radiators. This method significantly lowered the temperature, bringing the GPU temperature down to 44°C and the hotspot to 55°C. However, the most interesting results were recorded after an ice maker was integrated into the system.

Technical changes and Cyberpunk 2077 test

Initially, the ice maker's efficiency was not sufficient for long-term operation. Therefore, the blogger decided to slightly improve the device: the compressor was switched to continuous operation mode and brought into direct contact with the evaporator water reservoir. After this modernization, the GeForce RTX 3060 temperature dropped surprisingly to 23°C, and the hotspot did not exceed 34°C.

To check the system's stability, the author ran Cyberpunk 2077 for 15–20 minutes. According to ixbt.com, the graphics card temperature remained at that low level throughout the entire gaming process. This is a record-low indicator for modern gaming graphics cards, as usually even the most expensive water cooling systems cannot guarantee such a result.

However, a serious downside of this method was also identified. Due to the sharp drop in temperature, condensation (moisture) began to appear on the equipment after about 10 minutes. Since water droplets are extremely dangerous for electronics, the blogger had to temporarily stop the experiment and wipe away the moisture.

In conclusion, it can be said that while a household ice maker showed high efficiency in cooling the graphics card, it is absolutely unsuitable for daily use. Moisture accumulation can lead to a short circuit and the complete failure of the expensive device. Nevertheless, this experiment showed that the boundaries of cooling possibilities for modern technology are still wide.

NVIDIAGeForce RTX 3060TechnologyExperimentGraphics Card
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