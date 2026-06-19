Tortoise born in 1832 is still alive (video)

·2·World
Tortoise born in 1832 is still alive (video)

A 194-year-old tortoise named Jonathan has been officially recognized as a Guinness World Record holder. The oldest land animal on the planet lives on Saint Helena, the site of Napoleon's final exile, according to the island's administration.

The report states that "Jonathan, the world's oldest known land animal and a beloved local resident of the island, has been officially recognized as a Guinness World Record holder."

The island government's press service noted that despite his advanced age, Jonathan still actively participates in various public events.

Nigel Phillips, the Governor of Saint Helena, also commented on the event.

A large tortoise stands on a green lawn.

He emphasized that Jonathan has been a unique symbol of the island and an integral part of its collective memory for many generations.

"This global recognition confirms a truth our community already knew. Jonathan is not only an amazing creature because of his age, but a truly unique phenomenon for the island of Saint Helena and its people," the governor said.

For reference, this giant animal belongs to the "Aldabra giant tortoise" species, which typically live up to 150 years.

Jonathan was born in 1832 and was brought from the Seychelles to Saint Helena in 1882.

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