Good news for Thomas Tuchel: England stars return to the squad

After a successful start in the group stage of the World Cup, the England national team has regained significant strength ahead of their next crucial match. Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice, who were sidelined by injuries, have returned to full training under head coach Thomas Tuchel. This news is expected to further bolster the "Three Lions'" ambitions in the tournament. This was reported by Goal.com report says.

According to reports, both players participated without any restrictions in Saturday's training session held in Kansas City. Marcus Rashford, who scored coming off the bench in the first match against Croatia (4:2), had been training separately for a while due to minor muscle pain. Team vice-captain Declan Rice was substituted early in the opening game due to discomfort in his back and knee.

The situation with Saka is slightly more complicated

According to The Guardian, while the condition of Rice and Rashford is positive, the situation regarding Bukayo Saka remains somewhat concerning. The Arsenal star did not join the team's general training and was limited to an individual program indoors. Tuchel noted that the likelihood of seeing the player in the starting lineup for the match against Ghana is very low.

Bukayo Saka is currently struggling with a chronic Achilles tendon issue. The coaching staff and medical team consider it risky to keep the young talent on the pitch for 90 minutes. Consequently, it has become almost certain that he will start on the bench for Tuesday's match in Boston.

Thomas Tuchel said in a press interview: "Saka is working on resolving the Achilles issue, but he is not yet ready to play a full 90 minutes". This indicates that the coach is preserving the player for the knockout stages of the tournament. Noni Madueke is expected to occupy his place on the right wing again.

According to Goal.com, the England national team aims to consolidate its lead in Group G. Rashford's return will intensify the competition with Anthony Gordon on the left wing. Declan Rice is expected to return to his indispensable role in the defensive midfield, providing Tuchel with broader tactical options.

Overall, the depth of England's bench allows Tuchel to rotate the squad without risking the main stars. The match against Ghana could be decisive in securing qualification from the group.