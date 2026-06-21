Good news for Thomas Tuchel: England stars return to the squad

·5·Sport
Good news for Thomas Tuchel: England stars return to the squad

After a successful start in the group stage of the World Cup, the England national team has regained significant strength ahead of their next crucial match. Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice, who were sidelined by injuries, have returned to full training under head coach Thomas Tuchel. This news is expected to further bolster the "Three Lions'" ambitions in the tournament. This was reported by Goal.com report says.

According to reports, both players participated without any restrictions in Saturday's training session held in Kansas City. Marcus Rashford, who scored coming off the bench in the first match against Croatia (4:2), had been training separately for a while due to minor muscle pain. Team vice-captain Declan Rice was substituted early in the opening game due to discomfort in his back and knee.

The situation with Saka is slightly more complicated

According to The Guardian, while the condition of Rice and Rashford is positive, the situation regarding Bukayo Saka remains somewhat concerning. The Arsenal star did not join the team's general training and was limited to an individual program indoors. Tuchel noted that the likelihood of seeing the player in the starting lineup for the match against Ghana is very low.

Bukayo Saka is currently struggling with a chronic Achilles tendon issue. The coaching staff and medical team consider it risky to keep the young talent on the pitch for 90 minutes. Consequently, it has become almost certain that he will start on the bench for Tuesday's match in Boston.

Thomas Tuchel said in a press interview: "Saka is working on resolving the Achilles issue, but he is not yet ready to play a full 90 minutes". This indicates that the coach is preserving the player for the knockout stages of the tournament. Noni Madueke is expected to occupy his place on the right wing again.

According to Goal.com, the England national team aims to consolidate its lead in Group G. Rashford's return will intensify the competition with Anthony Gordon on the left wing. Declan Rice is expected to return to his indispensable role in the defensive midfield, providing Tuchel with broader tactical options.

Overall, the depth of England's bench allows Tuchel to rotate the squad without risking the main stars. The match against Ghana could be decisive in securing qualification from the group.

EnglandThomas TuchelWorld CupMarcus RashfordBukayo Saka
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Germany snatch late victory against Ivory CoastGermany snatch late victory against Ivory CoastToday, 03:01WC-2026: Turkish Football Agent Harshly Criticizes National TeamWC-2026: Turkish Football Agent Harshly Criticizes National TeamToday, 01:53Terrifying run by the 'Flying Dutchmen': Sweden defeated 5-1Terrifying run by the 'Flying Dutchmen': Sweden defeated 5-1Today, 00:17Curtis Jones Could Move to Serie A: Transfer Chain in MotionCurtis Jones Could Move to Serie A: Transfer Chain in MotionToday, 00:14Battle for Group Leadership: Germany vs Ivory Coast Starting LineupsBattle for Group Leadership: Germany vs Ivory Coast Starting LineupsToday, 00:06Morten Hjulmand leaves Sporting: Ruben Amorim lures him to MilanMorten Hjulmand leaves Sporting: Ruben Amorim lures him to MilanYesterday, 23:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?