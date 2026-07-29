8 strict rules a person realizes only when they grow older...

·88·For Life
8 strict rules a person realizes only when they grow older...

Growing up is not just about adding years to your age. Over time, a person begins to realize that it is not necessary to win every argument, explain themselves to everyone, and respond to every provocation.

True maturity is often manifested not in a loud voice, but in timely silence. The following eight rules can help a person save their energy, sort out relationships, and not lose their dignity in any situation.

1. Even if you are right, sometimes stay silent

When young, a person considers proving their rightness a victory. They feel the need to respond to every wrong opinion, refute every accusation, and have the last word.

Over time, another truth is revealed: some people argue not to find the truth, but to keep the fight going.

In such a situation, no matter how many arguments you present:

  • your words may be misinterpretation;

  • the topic may deepen further;

  • your nerves and time will be wasted;

  • the relationship may worsen even more.

Silence is not always defeat. Sometimes it is a person's victory over their own emotions.

You don't have to prove every truth. Time itself will show certain truths.

Remaining silent should not turn into cowardice. It is important to speak up when injustice or danger exists. But choosing silence in a pointless argument is a sign of maturity.

2. Do not lay your life open to everyone

Sharing every plan, relationship, income, or personal problem with those around you may seem like closeness. But not everyone genuinely rejoices at your happiness or treats your pain with care.

As a result of excessive openness:

  • your plans become subject to unnecessary discussion;

  • other people's doubts lower your confidence;

  • personal information may later be used against you;

  • outside opinions interfere with your relationships;

  • you begin to wait for the approval of others for your own life.

You don't have to keep everything a secret. The main thing is to know who, when, and how much to tell.

Trust is tested over time. The fact that someone is on good terms with you does not mean they need to know all the details of your life.

The rule of maturity: before showing your happiness, strengthen it, and before announcing your plan, create your first result.

3. Choose your environment, not just drinking buddies

Having many acquaintances and always hanging out in a circle does not mean a person is in the right environment.

The environment affects a person's:

  • way of thinking;

  • habits;

  • goals;

  • attitude towards themselves;

  • future decisions.

If those around you constantly complain, mock others, and consider every new idea impossible, over time you too may begin to doubt your own potential.

In the right environment, however, a person:

  • hears new ideas;

  • gets inspired to take action;

  • does not have to hide their mistakes;

  • is not ashamed of their success;

  • receives genuine help in difficult times.

Choosing an environment doesn't mean hanging out with rich or famous people. It means choosing people who treat you with respect, support your growth, and take responsibility for their own lives.

Your future is also influenced by the people you spend time with.

4. Do not demand gratitude

When a person does a good deed, they may naturally expect attention, thanks, or mutual help. But if the expected response is not there, resentment takes the place of kindness.

Then the following questions arise within a person:

  • "I did so much for them, why didn't they appreciate it?"

  • "Why didn't they help me the same way?"

  • "Why does no one see my hard work?"

There are two forms of kindness:

  1. Sincere help;

  2. Help based on an unspoken condition.

If the inner condition is "I helped you, now you are obligated too," this is no longer a gift, but a hidden agreement.

This does not mean accepting people's ungratefulness. If someone constantly takes advantage, it is necessary to set boundaries. But if you have decided to do a good deed, it is important not to write it down in a debt ledger later.

The rule of maturity: do not sacrifice yourself where you are not appreciated, but do not turn the good you have done into an eternal obligation.

5. Do not argue with someone who does not listen to you

Listening and waiting for your turn to reply are two different things.

Some people do not try to understand you during a conversation. They:

  • interrupt your thoughts;

  • twist and reinterpret your words;

  • deny the evidence;

  • turn the topic into a personal insult;

  • strive only to prove themselves right.

In such communication, the goal is not a solution, but dominance.

In this situation, explaining more may not help. Because the problem is not in your words, but in the other party's readiness to listen.

You can end the conversation with the following sentence:

"Our views differ. I don't want to continue this argument."

This is not running away. This is valuing your own time and nerves.

6. Do not react immediately to provocation

The main purpose of provocation is to disrupt your emotional control. When a person responds with anger, they make statements or actions that can later be used against them.

Provocation can take the following forms:

  • deliberate insult;

  • harsh comment on social media;

  • mocking a personal flaw;

  • remarks targeting reputation;

  • false accusations forcing a response.

The strongest reaction is not always a harsh response. Sometimes the only action the provocateur does not expect is for you not to play their game.

Before responding, ask yourself:

  • Is this person looking for a solution or waiting for my reaction?

  • Will what I say improve the situation?

  • Will I be happy with this response tomorrow?

  • Is this issue even worth my time?

A few minutes of pause can sometimes prevent a conflict that lasts for months.

7. Even if everything falls apart, maintain your dignity

A person's true character is not shown when everything is going well, but when their plans fall apart.

Losing a job, the end of a relationship, betrayal, financial trouble, or failure can change a person drastically. At such times, it is natural for feelings of anger, depression, and injustice to arise.

However, pain should not be an excuse for:

  • self-deprecation;

  • taking revenge on others;

  • abandoning your values;

  • making uncontrolled decisions;

  • harming those around you.

Maintaining dignity does not mean hiding your feelings. It is okay to cry, ask for help, and admit fatigue. The important thing is not to turn into someone you will later regret becoming because of a difficult situation.

Trials should not destroy who you are, but rather reveal your values.

Sometimes a person loses, but does not lose themselves. This state itself can be a great victory.

8. Not everyone deserves your response

It is impossible to correct every wrong opinion said about you. Chasing after every rumor, commenting on every critic, and trying to find a worthy response to every insult distracts a person from their goal.

If you respond to certain people:

  • you give them the attention they expect;

  • you turn a trivial matter into a big event;

  • you lower yourself to their level;

  • you drift away from your main work.

You can evaluate whether someone deserves your response through three criteria:

  1. Is that person important to you?

  2. Are they ready to hear the truth?

  3. Will your response change the real outcome?

If the answer to all three questions is "no", silence may be the right decision.

Why are these rules understood later in life?

In youth, a person feels a greater need to prove themselves to the outside world. For them, it is important to have:

  • other people's opinions;

  • showing one's rightness;

  • being accepted in the community;

  • preserving every relationship.

As experience grows, a person realizes that time and energy are limited resources. They accept that it is impossible to be friends with everyone, resolve every conflict, or please everyone.

Maturity does not make a person cold or indifferent. It simply teaches them to consciously choose where to spend their affection, attention, and strength.

The danger of misunderstanding these rules

These principles do not call for a person to be completely closed off and indifferent.

Silence does not mean:

  • enduring insults;

  • hiding violence;

  • turning a blind eye to injustice;

  • allowing personal boundaries to be violated.

Also, not expecting gratitude does not mean the obligation of constant service to people who do not appreciate you.

The essence of maturity is knowing how to distinguish when to speak, when to leave, and when to keep silent.

Main conclusion

Growing up is not finding an answer to every question. Sometimes it is understanding which questions do not need to be answered at all.

As a person matures:

  • they do not participate in every argument;

  • they do not explain their life to everyone;

  • they choose their environment carefully;

  • they do not do good deeds just for gratitude;

  • they do not react emotionally to provocation;

  • they preserve their dignity even in difficult situations.

The greatest strength is not always in speaking harshly. Sometimes it is manifested in choosing silence when there is an opportunity to speak.

Which of these eight rules did life teach you the hardest way? Leave your thoughts and feedback in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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