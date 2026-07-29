Full Specifications of the HMD Pulse2 Smartphone Series Revealed

·82·Technology
Full Specifications of the HMD Pulse2 Smartphone Series Revealed

All technical details and the lineup of the next-generation HMD Pulse2 smartphone series by the HMD brand have been published online. According to Ixbt.com, although the development process of these devices was completed a year ago, their market release was significantly delayed due to high costs and several production complexities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, the company is preparing to offer consumers three different versions of the device: the base HMD Pulse2, as well as the Pulse2 Plus and the advanced Pulse2 Pro models. Information leaked by insiders allows for an early assessment of the new devices' capabilities.

Technical Specifications and Key Differences

All three smartphones in the new series rely on the same Unisoc T615 processor and are equipped with a 5000 mAh battery supporting 20 W charging. Additionally, the devices are expected to run on the Android 15 operating system out of the box and receive future updates up to Android 16 and Android 17.

The main differences between the devices manifest in the screen refresh rate, memory capacity, and camera capabilities:

  • HMD Pulse2: 6.67-inch HD+ IPS display (90 Hz), 8 MP front camera, 50 + 2 MP main camera, 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage.
  • Pulse2 Plus: 120 Hz display, 13 MP front camera, 6 GB RAM, while retaining the processor and battery from the previous model.
  • HMD Pulse2 Pro: 6.72-inch HD+ display (90 Hz), 50 MP front camera, 50 + 8 MP main camera, up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage.
Despite production breaks and delays, the new lineup offers features that meet modern demands. In particular, the high-capacity battery and the guarantee of long-term software updates will undoubtedly attract buyers' attention.

According to experts, these devices aimed at the budget and mid-range segments are expected to be competitive in the market. Although the manufacturer has not yet announced the official presentation date, sales of the smartphones are expected to begin in the coming days.

HMD Pulse2SmartphonesUnisocAndroid 15Technology
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