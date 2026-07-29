Marcus Rashford has started transfer talks with Al-Nassr!

·57·Sport
Marcus Rashford has started transfer talks with Al-Nassr!

«Manchester United» forward Marcus Rashford could leave the club in the current summer transfer window. The English player’s services are subject to serious interest from Saudi Arabia’s powerhouse club Al-Nassr.

Zamin.uz provides details on this potential transfer, the English forward's stats from the past season, and his market value.

1. From Al-Nassr: Active negotiations underway

According to reports by famous insider and journalist Pedro Almeida, Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr is in active talks to complete the transfer of Marcus Rashford.

The Saudi side aims to further strengthen its attacking line by signing the English forward.

From insider Pedro Almeida's report:

«Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr club shows serious interest in Marcus Rashford's services and continues active negotiations to secure the English footballer.»

2. A brilliant season at Barcelona and current contract

Marcus Rashford is a product of the Manchester United academy. His current contract with the Red Devils runs until June 30, 2028.

The forward spent the past season on loan at Spanish club Barcelona and put in a very impressive shift for the Catalan side:

  • Number of appearances: 49 matches;

  • Goals scored: 14 goals;

  • Assists: 14 assists.

According to Transfermarkt portal data, Rashford's market value is currently estimated at around 40 million euros .

Key facts about Marcus Rashford and his potential transfer

Aspect / Criterion

Details

Player

Marcus Rashford (England)

Parent Club

Manchester United (contract until June 30, 2028)

Interested Club

Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia)

Previous Season Club

Barcelona (on loan)

Stats (at Barcelona)

49 matches, 14 goals, 14 assists

Market Value (Transfermarkt)

~40 million euros

Main Source

Journalist Pedro Almeida

Marcus Rashford's move to Saudi Arabia could become one of the most sensational deals of the summer transfer window.

Share this hot analytical article immediately with your friends, colleagues, and football fan groups!

Do you think Marcus Rashford should move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr or stay in European football? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!

Marcus RashfordManchester UnitedAl-NassrBarcelonaPedro Almeida
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