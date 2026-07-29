Jordan Henderson terminates contract with Brentford and begins his career at Chelsea

·54·Sport
Jordan Henderson terminates contract with Brentford and begins his career at Chelsea

Experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson has prematurely terminated his contract with Brentford by mutual consent and is close to joining Chelsea as a free agent. This unexpected transfer has sparked great interest in the English football community, as the player returned to the English Premier League from the international stage last summer. According to Goal.com, reports .

Brentford's press service officially confirmed that the parties mutually agreed to terminate cooperation halfway through the two-year contract. During the past season, the experienced player took the pitch in 34 matches across all tournaments, proving his high physical condition and competitiveness.

According to information distributed by Ixbt.com and renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, Jordan Henderson has agreed to sign a two-year contract with London club Chelsea. The deal between the parties is expected to run until June 2028, and the transfer will be officially announced this week.

Chelsea's need for experience

Having relied on young players over the past two years, the Chelsea squad aimed to add experienced players with leadership qualities to the roster. The coaching staff specifically needed a player like Jordan Henderson who has won trophies and can lead the team both on and off the pitch.

Henderson expressed gratitude to the Brentford management and coaches for giving him the opportunity to return to the Premier League after his spell at Ajax. The player emphasized that important results were achieved during his time at the club and that the team's future is bright.

«I am leaving Brentford with great gratitude. The club showed great care for me and my family from day one. Returning to the Premier League was important, and this team provided that opportunity», — the midfielder noted.

Warm farewell to the fans

Despite his history with Liverpool in previous years, the player expressed special gratitude to the Brentford fans who welcomed him warmly. He acknowledged that the support from the stands gave the team great strength throughout the season.

Now Jordan Henderson will open the next page of his career in the Chelsea squad. In the Londoners' lineup, his leadership skills and rich experience are expected to be an important factor in achieving the team's goals.

Jordan HendersonChelseaBrentfordPremier LeagueTransfer
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