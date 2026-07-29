Huawei Introduces Its Own Processors for Personal Computers

·64·Technology
Huawei Introduces Its Own Processors for Personal Computers

Taking an important step toward complete technological independence, Chinese technology giant Huawei has officially unveiled its first custom processors designed for personal computers: the Kirin XE90 and Kirin X90 Plus models. According to Ixbt.com, these new chips are expected to become the foundational base for future laptops running on the HarmonyOS operating system. This presentation took place at a special event dedicated to developing the company's operating system for PCs, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

The newly introduced Kirin X90 Plus is recognized as the flagship model featuring the highest performance, while the Kirin XE90 processor is primarily designed for high energy efficiency and long autonomous operation. Huawei presented not only the new chips but also two new laptops based on them. These devices are scheduled to go on sale starting August 5 of this year.

New Laptops and Their Capabilities

The MateBook Fold Ultimate Design, a flagship and foldable laptop included in the new device lineup, will be powered by the powerful Kirin X90 Plus processor. Announced as the company's lightest laptop, the MateBook Pro S model operates on the more power-efficient Kirin XE90 base. Although the complete technical specifications of the devices have not yet been disclosed, during the presentation Huawei specialists demonstrated the capabilities of hardware-level Ray Tracing technology in action on computers running in the HarmonyOS environment.

According to expert analysis, the Kirin XE90 is equipped with a new generation graphics subsystem and AI blocks. These solutions may be based on the architecture of the mobile Kirin 9030 Pro processor. It was precisely this SoC that previously brought Ray Tracing functionality to Huawei devices thanks to the Maleoon 935 graphics architecture. It was also reported that the Kirin X90 Plus is manufactured using an advanced technological process compared to the standard Kirin X90 chip.

Manufacturing Technology and Market Prospects

It is known that the standard Kirin X90 processor is produced using SMIC N+2 technology, which is close to the 7 nm class. Although the company keeps the exact manufacturing process of the new chips secret, industry sources suspect that the even more modern SMIC N+3 technology, which is used in Huawei's other new SoC models, is being utilized.

It should be noted that with just two new processors for now, Huawei will not immediately push giants like Intel and AMD out even in its domestic market. However, if the Chinese corporation successfully expands its production volume, it is expected that within the next few years these two processors will have the power to seriously challenge the positions of established manufacturers in the local market.

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