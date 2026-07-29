Bayern Closes Transfer Window: Michael Olise and Alphonso Davies Destinies Decided

·71·Sport
Bayern Closes Transfer Window: Michael Olise and Alphonso Davies Destinies Decided

Munich's Bayern club officially announced the close of the summer transfer window and stated that the squad for the upcoming season is fully formed. Max Eberl, the sporting director of the German giant, confirmed that the club's activity in the summer transfer market has ended, putting an end to baseless rumors circulating in the press. This was reported by ixbt.com. reported by Goal.com.

According to the club management, Bayern spent slightly more than 100 million euros in total during the summer transfer campaign. To strengthen the squad, the Munich side signed Ismael Saibari, young German Nathaniel Brown, and Senegalese Bara Saboko Ndiaye. It was emphasized that these transfers fully align with the club's future strategy.

The situation around Michael Olise and Alphonso Davies

In recent weeks, various reports constantly circulated in the football world regarding the future of Bayern's star players Michael Olise and defender Alphonso Davies. However, the club's sporting director sharply stated that such rumors do not have a single percent of truth to them. Max Eberl did not hide the fact that summer transfers were completed very quickly and as planned, and he always watched the speculations in the press with a smile.

According to Eberl, all matters regarding the club's transfer policy have already been closed, and the team has focused its full attention on upcoming official matches. The retention of Michael Olise and Alphonso Davies in the team is considered an important factor in ensuring stability for the Munich club in upcoming competitions.

Nathaniel Brown's transfer and his prospects

One of the newly introduced players in the club's squad is Nathaniel Brown, whose transfer did not go unnoticed by experts. A Bayern representative highly praised this player's potential. Max Eberl specifically noted that Nathaniel Brown is from the city of Amberg and that they have been closely monitoring his game.

According to Eberl, Brown has achieved huge growth in terms of play while wearing the Eintracht Frankfurt shirt, and his vision on the pitch is at a high level. Especially during the World Cup matches, his potential was clearly demonstrated. The young defender's universal playing style is expected to help the Bayern coaching staff expand their tactical options.

Bayern MunichMichael OliseAlphonso DaviesNathaniel BrownTransfers
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