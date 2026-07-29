Jobe Bellingham Makes Big Promises to Borussia Fans

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Jobe Bellingham Makes Big Promises to Borussia Fans

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham has promised fans great results in the new championship following a complex and challenge-filled debut season in Germany. According to Goal.com, the 20-year-old English footballer stated that after his first year at Signal Iduna Park, he is fully ready to assume a leadership role in the team. This was reported by Goal. com.

The management of the Dortmund club sees the young player as a key future figure capable of filling the important void left after his brother Jude Bellingham departed for Real Madrid. During the tour organized across Asia, the young man firmly emphasized that he now wants to present himself not just as a promising youngster, but as a formed professional.

New Season and New Goals

During a conversation with press representatives, commenting on his age, Jobe Bellingham noted that he has featured in enough matches throughout his career and that there are plenty of players even younger than him in the team. He openly stated that he no longer considers himself a kid.

In upcoming matches for Borussia Dortmund, the midfield partnership of Jobe Bellingham and Felix Nmecha will be in the spotlight of fans and the coaching staff. These two players are expected to provide the necessary dynamics and stability box-to-box.

Discipline and Summer Preparation

The English footballer happily noted that the quality of team play has significantly improved, highlighting in particular that his mutual understanding on the pitch with partner Felix Nmecha has grown stronger in recent weeks. According to Bellingham, fans can expect huge positive changes from their combined efforts.

To maintain a high level of physical condition in the upcoming season, the footballer cut short his extended summer vacation and focused heavily on strengthening his physical readiness. Such a professional approach indicates his firm intention to achieve true success in the Bundesliga and on the European stage.

Touching upon his training program during the summer break, the young midfielder revealed that he traveled to Birmingham to work with specialists he has known for many years. He not only fully completed the program provided by the club, but also worked additionally on himself.

Jobe BellinghamBorussia DortmundBundesligaFootball NewsGerman Championship
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