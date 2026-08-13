Three goals in the Fergana Valley derby: details of the Andijon–Neftchi match

Matchday 17 of the Uzbekistan Super League has kicked off. One of the round’s central and most fiercely contested matches took place in Andijon. Local club Andijon hosted their arch-rivals Neftchi from Fergana.

In a hard-fought Fergana Valley derby, Islombek Ismoilov’s side defeated their opponents 3:0 to claim three valuable points.

Second-half drama and a red card

The first half was evenly contested, but the second half brought a dramatic turn of events on the pitch:

Sending-off: In the 51st minute, Andijon midfielder Usmonali Ismonaliyev was sent off by the referee, leaving the hosts with ten men.

Opening goal: After the red card, the Fergana side immediately increased the pressure and in the 53rd minute Alisher Odilov opened the scoring — 0:1 .

The show continues: In the 81st minute, legionnaire Stipe Peritsa doubled the lead, while in the second minute of stoppage time, 90+2, Koffi Kuao put the final seal on the match — 0:3.

Super League. Matchday 17

Andijon — Neftchi — 0:3

Goals: Alisher Odilov (53), Stipe Peritsa (81), Koffi Kuao (90+2).

Sending-off: Usmonali Ismonaliyev (51, Andijon).

Andijon: Eldor Adhamov, Islom To‘xtaxo‘jayev, Mahmudjon Mahamadjonov, Nemanya Chalasan, Azizbek Turg‘unboyev (Imeda Ashortia, 63), Aleksandre Andronikashvili, Damir Temirov (Humoyunmirzo Iminov, 63), Muhammadkarim Toirov, Po‘latxo‘ja Xoldorxonov (Dragan Cheran, 77), Rustam Turdimurodov, Usmonali Ismonaliyev.

Neftchi: Botirali Ergashev, Nurmuhammad Abdug‘aniyev, Boyan Siger, Muhsinjon Ubaydullayev (Vladimir Yovovich, 65), Ibrohimhalil Yo‘ldoshev, Farruh Sayfiyev, Xurshid G‘iyosov (Asilbek Jumayev, 65), Ratinio (Ikrom Aliboyev, 20), Jamshid Iskanderov, Alisher Odilov (Koffi Kuao, 83), Stipe Peritsa (Zoran Marushich, 83).

League table: Neftchi lead outright

After this victory, Neftchi of Fergana increased their tally to 42 points and further strengthened their outright lead at the top of the league table.

Andijon remain eighth in the league table with 21 points.

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