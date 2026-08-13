Pakistan Unveils Its First Lunar Rover, Jinnah-1

Pakistan’s Space and High-Atmosphere Research Commission (SPARCO) has officially announced the first national lunar rover in the country’s history. In honor of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Jinnah-1 is expected to embark on its journey to the Moon in 2029. Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the rover’s name was chosen through a nationwide competition. More than 4,000 proposals were submitted as part of the initiative, and a winner was ultimately selected from over four thousand entries.

The Selection Process and the Name’s Significance

It was reported thatwas proposed by seven participants in total. As a result, a special lottery was held to determine the winner, after which the official name was approved.

The SPARCO chairman emphasized that the selected name not only pays tribute to the country’s founder but also symbolizes Pakistan’s aspiration for scientific and technological development and a new stage in its exploration of space.

Flight as Part of a Chinese Mission

According to the project’s technical details and future plans,is planned to be launched into space as part of China’slunar mission. This will enable Pakistan to take an active role in international space programs.

According to published information, the spacecraft will head to the Moon’s south pole. The vehicle is expected to conduct various scientific studies and research there, although its specific scientific instruments and objectives have not yet been disclosed.

Experts say this step represents an important historic milestone for Pakistan as it expands its national space program and joins lunar exploration.