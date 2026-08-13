Ferran Torres Heading to France: PSG Sign the Forward

A major transfer in European football is on the verge of completion. According to information published by Marca, Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign forward Ferran Torres. The French giants offered approximately €50 million for the Spanish player, and the sum satisfied the Spanish club. Goal.com reports .

The negotiations between the parties have reportedly been successfully completed, with an official announcement now expected. It was previously reported that Ferran Torres had personally agreed on the terms of a contract with the Parisian club. The French team plans to make him one of the key figures in its attack.

Factors Affecting the Transfer Fee

The player's current contract also influenced the transfer fee being set at around €50 million. Ferran Torres's deal with Barcelona was due to expire on June 30, 2027. This factor allowed Paris Saint-Germain to keep the transfer fee at a level acceptable to the club.

Through this agreement, the Catalan club will not only part ways with one of its forwards but also gain significant financial resources for new signings in the transfer market. Barcelona's management is expected to use the funds received to further strengthen the squad.

Changes to Paris Saint-Germain's Plans

For the Parisians, this transfer is an important step toward improving the quality of their attack and adding versatility to the squad. Ferran Torres's mobility and experience are expected to benefit Luis Enrique's team in European competitions as well. The clubs have agreed on all the final details, and the player's career in France has been fully arranged.

It is worth recalling that the Spanish player is known worldwide for his impressive performances for the national team, including his decisive goals in the World Cup final. He will now continue his career at the Parisian club and aim to make his mark for the French champions next season.