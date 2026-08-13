Situation Surrounding Rodri’s Future Changes Dramatically

The potential transfer talks between Spanish club Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Rodri have taken an unexpected turn at a decisive stage. According to Sky Sports, despite the player’s desire to return to the Spanish league, the parties are facing financial obstacles in reaching an agreement, which could prolong the process. Goal.com reports .

According to the latest information, Manchester City’s management does not consider Barcelona’s proposed fee sufficient and continues to reject it. The English club is demanding appropriate financial compensation for its key player. Barcelona, in turn, understands that it must make one final attempt to complete the transfer.

Rodri’s Firm Position

The most interesting aspect of the situation is that Rodri has no intention of damaging his relationship with Manchester City in order to speed up the transfer process. The midfielder has told the English club that if Barcelona does not pay the required fee, he will not demand a move and is prepared to see out the remaining 12 months of his current contract there.

This statement suggests that the situation is much calmer than reports circulating in recent hours had indicated. Although the Spanish player wants to return to La Liga, he fully understands that his departure from Manchester City must take place only on the club’s terms.

The Future of the Negotiations

At this stage, Barcelona’s management faces a serious financial problem. If the Catalan club cannot meet the English club’s demands, the transfer could collapse and Rodri may remain at Manchester City for another season.

The outcome of this transfer saga will depend on negotiations in the coming days. In any case, Rodri’s measured statements clearly demonstrate his professional approach and continued respect for his current team.