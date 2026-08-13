Resilient comeback and four goals: Sogdiana defeat Surkhon away

Matchday 17 fixtures in the Uzbekistan Super League are continuing at a thrilling pace. In another notable game, Surkhon hosted Jizzakh-based Sogdiana.

In a dramatic match full of attacking football, the Jizzakh side secured a 3–1 comeback victory.

First-half dominance and a second-half turnaround

The match began with the hosts launching a series of attacks. As a result, in the 21st minute Farrukhjon Kadyrov opened the scoring to put the Termez side ahead — 1–0.

However, Sogdiana completely changed the tempo after the break and put intense pressure on the opposition defense:

50th minute: Samandarjon Mavlonqulov equalized to give his team hope — 1–1 .

59th minute: Ollobergan Karimov scored Jizzakh’s second goal to turn the match in Sogdiana’s favor — 1–2 .

90+1st minute: In added time, Zenan Zaymovich found the back of the net to seal the match — 1–3.

Super League, Matchday 17

Surkhon — Sogdiana — 1–3

Goals: Farrukhjon Kadyrov (21) — Samandarjon Mavlonqulov (50), Ollobergan Karimov (59), Zenan Zaymovich (90+1).

Surkhon: Davron Merganov, Dostonbek Tursunov, Khumoyun Sherbotayev, Tohirjon Ashurbayev, Diyor Ramazonov, Sarvar Abduhamidov, Farrukhjon Kadyrov, Tornike Dzebniauri, Behruz Shukurullayev, Kamronbek Ergashev, Behroz Shaydulov.

Sogdiana: Milan Mitrovic, Zoir Juraboyev (Nodirjon Soyibov, 46), Islamjon Kobilov, Behruz Djumatov, Petar Michin, Jamshid Boltaboyev, Javohir Kahramonov (Oybek Nurmatov, 37), Filip Ivanovichini, Lyupcho Doriyev, Ollabergan Karimov, Samandarjon Mavlonqulov.

League table: Jizzakh side climb higher

After earning three important points, Jizzakh-based Sogdiana took their tally to 21 points and moved up to 10th place in the league table.

Surkhon, meanwhile, have 18 points and sit in 13th place in the Super League standings.

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