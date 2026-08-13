Resilient comeback and four goals: Sogdiana defeat Surkhon away

·57·Sport
Resilient comeback and four goals: Sogdiana defeat Surkhon away

Matchday 17 fixtures in the Uzbekistan Super League are continuing at a thrilling pace. In another notable game, Surkhon hosted Jizzakh-based Sogdiana.

In a dramatic match full of attacking football, the Jizzakh side secured a 3–1 comeback victory.

First-half dominance and a second-half turnaround

The match began with the hosts launching a series of attacks. As a result, in the 21st minute Farrukhjon Kadyrov opened the scoring to put the Termez side ahead — 1–0.

However, Sogdiana completely changed the tempo after the break and put intense pressure on the opposition defense:

  • 50th minute: Samandarjon Mavlonqulov equalized to give his team hope — 1–1.

  • 59th minute: Ollobergan Karimov scored Jizzakh’s second goal to turn the match in Sogdiana’s favor — 1–2.

  • 90+1st minute: In added time, Zenan Zaymovich found the back of the net to seal the match — 1–3.

Super League, Matchday 17

Surkhon — Sogdiana — 1–3

Goals: Farrukhjon Kadyrov (21) — Samandarjon Mavlonqulov (50), Ollobergan Karimov (59), Zenan Zaymovich (90+1).

  • Surkhon: Davron Merganov, Dostonbek Tursunov, Khumoyun Sherbotayev, Tohirjon Ashurbayev, Diyor Ramazonov, Sarvar Abduhamidov, Farrukhjon Kadyrov, Tornike Dzebniauri, Behruz Shukurullayev, Kamronbek Ergashev, Behroz Shaydulov.

  • Sogdiana: Milan Mitrovic, Zoir Juraboyev (Nodirjon Soyibov, 46), Islamjon Kobilov, Behruz Djumatov, Petar Michin, Jamshid Boltaboyev, Javohir Kahramonov (Oybek Nurmatov, 37), Filip Ivanovichini, Lyupcho Doriyev, Ollabergan Karimov, Samandarjon Mavlonqulov.

League table: Jizzakh side climb higher

After earning three important points, Jizzakh-based Sogdiana took their tally to 21 points and moved up to 10th place in the league table.

Surkhon, meanwhile, have 18 points and sit in 13th place in the Super League standings.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks.

SogdianaSurkhonJizzakhTermez
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Situation Surrounding Rodri’s Future Changes DramaticallySituation Surrounding Rodri’s Future Changes DramaticallyToday, 21:53Xavi Simons Praises the Netherlands' New Head CoachXavi Simons Praises the Netherlands' New Head CoachToday, 21:47Three goals in the Fergana Valley derby: details of the Andijon–Neftchi matchThree goals in the Fergana Valley derby: details of the Andijon–Neftchi matchToday, 21:30Blockbuster transfer: Manchester City midfielder set to leave the clubBlockbuster transfer: Manchester City midfielder set to leave the clubToday, 21:26Historic reunion: Barthez and Zidane join forces again with the France national team!Historic reunion: Barthez and Zidane join forces again with the France national team!Today, 21:22Napoli Reopens Talks With Arsenal Over Gabriel Jesus TransferNapoli Reopens Talks With Arsenal Over Gabriel Jesus TransferToday, 20:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Unexpected controversy at the 2026 World Cup: Referee for Argentina vs. Egypt match suspended
Unexpected controversy at the 2026 World Cup: Referee for Argentina vs. Egypt match suspended
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History