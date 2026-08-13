Presidential Adviser Replaced: Olim Davlatov Appointed

·44·Uzbekistan
Presidential Adviser Replaced: Olim Davlatov Appointed

A major personnel change has been made in the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan. Under the relevant presidential decrees, Ruslanbek Davletov was relieved of his position as adviser and replaced by literary scholar and public figure Olim Davlatov.

The new adviser will be responsible for representative bodies, non-governmental non-profit organizations and youth affairs.

Ruslanbek Davletov relieved of his position

In accordance with a presidential decree, Ruslan Kuroltayevich Davletov was relieved of his position as Adviser to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on representative bodies, non-governmental non-profit organizations and youth affairs.

Ruslanbek Davletov had held various responsible positions in the Presidential Administration system for several years.

In particular, when the composition of presidential advisers was reshaped in July 2025, he was appointed Adviser to the President on representative bodies, non-governmental non-profit organizations, religious and youth affairs.

Before that, he headed the areas of socio-political, religious and educational, and youth affairs.

Olim Davlatov will now head this area

Under another presidential decree, Olim Davlatovich Davlatov was appointed Adviser to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on representative bodies, non-governmental non-profit organizations and youth affairs.

Thus, the official coordinating issues related to parliament and other representative structures, civil society institutions, and youth in the Presidential Administration has changed.

Who is Olim Davlatov?

Olim Davlatov is known for his work as a literary scholar and in the public sphere.

In the presidential decree dated May 28, 2026, he was identified as the director of the Alisher Navoiy International Public Foundation and a literary scholar. Under the same decree, Olim Davlatov was awarded the honorary title of “Honored Cultural Worker of the Republic of Uzbekistan.”

Presidential Adviser Replaced: Olim Davlatov Appointed

His work in the fields of culture and literature has continued for many years. In a 2020 presidential decree, Olim Davlatov was listed as the director of the “Tamaddun” publishing house and a literary scholar.

The new role covers a broad range of areas

The area to which Olim Davlatov has been appointed brings together several important fields.

Relations with representative bodies, cooperation with non-governmental non-profit organizations and civil society institutions, as well as youth affairs, are areas of state policy directly connected with the public.

In Uzbekistan, cooperation and coordination among government agencies, non-governmental non-profit organizations and civil society institutions in state youth policy have long been identified as important priorities.

Another personnel change in the Presidential Administration

In recent years, the structure of presidential advisers and their responsibilities have been reshaped several times. For example, in July 2025, advisers were appointed for the areas of foreign policy, personnel, economic policy, strategic development, social protection, as well as representative bodies and youth affairs.

Olim Davlatov will now take Ruslanbek Davletov’s place in this area.

Given the new adviser’s many years of work related to literature, spirituality and public organizations, his new role in the Presidential Administration will also be directly connected with working with public institutions and young people.

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UzbekistanOlim DavlatovRuslanbek DavletovAlisher Navoi
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