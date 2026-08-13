Buxoro defeat OKMK to climb into the top three!

·47·Sport
Buxoro defeat OKMK to climb into the top three!

The next important and fiercely contested match of Matchday 17 in Uzbekistan’s Super League took place in Bukhara. Local club Buxoro hosted fellow table rivals OKMK from Almalyk.

In this crucial battle for league positions, Buxoro secured a convincing 2:0 victory.

Late goals in both halves and tactical superiority

Throughout the match, the hosts made the most of their chances and controlled the tempo of the game:

  • First-half goal: In the 45+1st minute of first-half stoppage time, Sherzod Esanov found the back of OKMK’s net to put the hosts ahead — 1:0.

  • The final touch: The intense battle continued until the final minutes. In the 90+4th minute of stoppage time, Vladimir Rodich scored the second goal to secure Buxoro’s important victory — 2:0.

Super League. Matchday 17

Buxoro — OKMK — 2:0

Goals: Sherzod Esanov (45+1), Vladimir Rodich (90+4).

  • Buxoro: Umidjon Hamroyev, Xurshidbek Muxtorov, Kiril Todorov, Boyan Mladovich (Velko Filipovich, 30; Sardor Qulmatov, 46), Sherzod Esanov, Muhammad Yo‘ldoshev (Islombek Baratov, 69), Vladimir Rodich, Anvarjon Jo‘rayev, Javohir Ro‘ziyev (Quvondiq Ro‘ziyev, 65), Temur Mamasiddiqov (Shahboz Jo‘rabekov, 65), Shahzodbek Ubaydullayev.

  • OKMK: Javohir Ilyosov (Hamidullo Abdunabiyev, 46), Shahzod Toirov, Avazbek O‘lmasaliyev, Eldorbek Begimov (Dilshodbek Ahmadaliyev, 58), Saidafzalxon Ahrorov, Siavash Haqnazariy, Giorgi Papava, Aziz Xolmurodov (Ali Abdurahmonov, 75), Nodirbek Abdurazzoqov, Urosh Koyich (Arixiro Sentoku, 60), Ivan Peshich (Asadbek Sobirjonov, 46).

League table shake-up: Buxoro move into third place!

After this victory, Buxoro increased their points tally to 30 and moved ahead of OKMK into third place in the league table.

OKMK from Almalyk, meanwhile, dropped out of the top three with 28 points and moved into fourth place .

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BukharaAGMKUzbekistanSherzod EsanovVladimir Rodich
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