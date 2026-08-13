Mental cleansing: 3 important steps to understand yourself

Sometimes people organize their external environment — they tidy their homes, get rid of unnecessary belongings, and clear their phone storage. But they may leave the fears, attachments, and heavy emotions that have accumulated inside them untouched for years.

The purpose of this exercise, conditionally called “mental cleansing”, is precisely that: to put on paper the things that are troubling you and look at them from the outside. It does not replace psychotherapy, but it can be a useful starting point for better understanding your thoughts and reactions.

1. First, name your fears

When fear remains nameless, it seems bigger.

“I am afraid of failure.”

“I am afraid of rejection.”

“I am afraid of running out of money.”

“I am afraid of losing someone close to me.”

Write down exactly what you are afraid of. Then ask yourself two questions:

Why does this frighten me so much?

and

What part of my life is this fear holding me back in?

For example, a fear of failure may prevent you from applying for a new job. A fear of rejection, meanwhile, may keep you from speaking openly in relationships.

The important point is this: the presence of fear does not mean that you cannot take action.

Do not accept every fear as “the truth”

The human brain tries to predict danger in advance. That is why a possible scenario is sometimes perceived as reality.

“If I try, I will definitely fail.”

“If I express my opinion, they will not accept me.”

At such moments, another question can help:

“Do I have evidence for this, or am I imagining the worst-case scenario?”

You do not have to eliminate fear. What matters is distinguishing between real danger and imagination.

2. Observe your dependencies and attachments

The second step is somewhat more uncomfortable.

Ask yourself:

“What can I not do without feeling bad?”

It may be the approval of a particular person, social media, constant shopping, work, sweets, alcohol, or another habit.

Then comes the more important question:

“What is this giving me?”

For example, constantly checking your phone may help you escape boredom. Becoming overly attached to one person may temporarily reduce feelings of loneliness.

Then it becomes clear that the problem is not simply a “bad habit.” There may be a specific need behind it.

Understanding dependency does not mean giving it up immediately

Some attachments can be reduced through ordinary discipline. However, alcohol, drugs, or other severe dependencies may require medical and psychological assistance.

Therefore, instead of blaming yourself by saying “I have no willpower,” it is important to assess the severity of the problem accurately.

The goal is not to judge yourself, but to understand which needs you are trying to meet and in what way.

3. Do not hide your unpleasant feelings

Anger.

Envy.

Sadness.

Guilt.

Shame.

Fear.

Many people consider such feelings “bad” and try to get rid of them as quickly as possible.

But a person does not become bad simply because an emotion arises.

Write down the feeling you dislike most and then ask:

“When do I feel this?”

For example, envy may arise when you see someone else’s success. Behind it may be the need expressed as “I want to achieve that too.”

Anger sometimes arises when a personal boundary has been violated. Sadness may indicate that a need for attention, respect, or closeness has not been met.

The most powerful question: “What do I actually want?”

When an unpleasant feeling arises, instead of simply asking:

“Why am I like this?”

try asking:

“What do I actually want in this situation?”

Perhaps you need respect.

Perhaps rest.

Perhaps attention.

Perhaps security.

Perhaps to set a boundary.

The feeling itself is not the problem. Sometimes it is a signal leading to an unmet need.

How is it best to do this exercise?

Set aside 15–20 minutes of quiet time for yourself. Put your phone away and try not to write your answers beautifully, but honestly.

No one will read them.

Therefore, you do not need to justify yourself or try to present yourself in a better light.

At first, writing “I envy this person” or “I am afraid of being alone” may feel difficult. But when a person can name a feeling, they begin to look at it from a slight distance.

The purpose of “mental cleansing” is not to eliminate all negative feelings

It is not realistic to be happy, calm, and confident all the time.

A healthy psychological state is not a life without fear or anger. It is noticing these feelings, understanding their causes, and then consciously choosing how to act.

Therefore, at the end of this exercise, ask yourself one question:

“Based on what I have understood, what one small step can I take tomorrow?”

Because self-awareness is the beginning.

Real change begins when what you have understood is transformed into action.

If fear, anxiety, intense guilt, or dependency is seriously affecting your daily life, it would be beneficial to consult a qualified psychologist, psychotherapist, or relevant medical specialist rather than limiting yourself to this exercise.

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