Xavi Simons Praises the Netherlands' New Head Coach

·27·Sport
Xavi Simons Praises the Netherlands' New Head Coach

Tottenham's Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons warmly congratulated the legendary Spanish coach appointed as head coach of the Netherlands national team Xavi Hernández on his appointment.

The 23-year-old footballer posted a photo with Xavi Hernández from his Barcelona academy days on social media and added a heartfelt message.

Welcome to the Netherlands, coach!

Simons wrote this, hinting that he was named Xavi after the Catalan legend and considers him a role model:

A name that inspired me. Welcome to the Netherlands, Coach Xavi Hernández!

Xavi Simons Praises the Netherlands' New Head Coach

It was officially announced on August 12 that Xavi Hernández would take charge of the Netherlands national team. The 50-year-old Spanish coach signed a long-term contract through the summer of 2030 .

Xavi Simons' National Team Statistics

Simons is considered one of the Netherlands' key players. He has consistently performed well in the national team shirt so far:

  • Appearances: 34 matches;

  • Goals: 6;

  • Assists: 5.

The arrival of the experienced Spanish coach is expected to increase Xavi Simons' role in the national team and take him to a new level.

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Xavi SimonsXavi HernándezNetherlandsTottenhamBarcelona
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