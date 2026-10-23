In Quyi Chirchirq, Inspector's Wife Beats 15-Year-Old Girl, and the Real Truth is Revealed in Court

A scandalous incident that occurred in an official apartment belonging to a law enforcement officer in the Quyi Chirchirq district of Tashkent region, along with the grave details revealed in its aftermath, has caused severe public outrage.

As it turned out, the wife of the district preventive maintenance inspector caught her husband at the official residence together with a girl born in 2009 (a minor). Consumed by intense jealousy and anger, the woman brutally beat the girl and inflicted bodily injuries upon her.

Sensational testimony in the courtroom: "He had been intimidating me"

During the court hearing held regarding this beating incident, the victimized minor revealed even more horrifying aspects of the event:

Coercion and threats: According to the girl's testimony, the preventive inspector had been systematically intimidating her since 2025 and forcing her into sexual relations under threats;

Abuse of official position: This situation indicates that the inspector may have abused his official position to commit criminal acts against a defenseless minor.

Verdict handed down against the woman

The court imposed a lawful punishment on the inspector's wife who inflicted the injuries:

Term of punishment: The woman was found guilty and sentenced to 1 year and 6 months of corrective labor;

Financial fine: She was fined in the amount of 20 times the basic calculation amount (BCA);

Deduction in favor of the state: Throughout the punishment period, 20 percent of her monthly salary will be withheld in favor of the state.

The main unanswered question: What measures were taken against the inspector?

No official information has been provided yet regarding whether a criminal case has been initiated against the inspector himself or what legal measures have been taken concerning the severe accusations made by the victimized girl in court against the preventive inspector, particularly the case of coercing a minor into sexual relations. The public is awaiting fair and transparent investigation results from the responsible agencies regarding this situation.