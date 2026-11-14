Blogger Kokosh, Barchin Gafurova, and Nihola Rajabova sentenced to prison (video)

The court verdict against Komila Abduqodirova, known as blogger Kokosh, Barchin Gafurova, and Nihola Rajabova has been announced in Tashkent. According to the decision of the appellate instance of the Tashkent City Court for Criminal Cases, all three women were found guilty on several charges.

The conflict began in April 2025. At that time, a dispute arose involving a clinic and a surgeon after blogger Kokosh's health deteriorated following a gastric bypass surgery.