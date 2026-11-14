Blogger Kokosh, Barchin Gafurova, and Nihola Rajabova sentenced to prison (video)
The court verdict against Komila Abduqodirova, known as blogger Kokosh, Barchin Gafurova, and Nihola Rajabova has been announced in Tashkent. According to the decision of the appellate instance of the Tashkent City Court for Criminal Cases, all three women were found guilty on several charges.
The conflict began in April 2025. At that time, a dispute arose involving a clinic and a surgeon after blogger Kokosh's health deteriorated following a gastric bypass surgery.
According to reports, $35,000 was demanded from the surgeon who performed the operation during the conflict.
In accordance with the court verdict, Komila Abduqodirova, Barchin Gafurova, and Nihola Rajabova were found guilty of committing crimes under Article 165, Part 3, Clause "a"; Article 139, Part 2; and Article 140, Part 3, Clause "a" of the Criminal Code.
As a result, Komila Abduqodirova was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months, Barchin Gafurova to 4 years, and Nihola Rajabova to 4 years and 6 months of imprisonment.
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