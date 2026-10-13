Large drug chain involving 245 thousand doses uncovered in Tashkent region (video)

Large-scale operational measures were carried out by law enforcement agencies in the city of Chirchik and the Kibray district of Tashkent region. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, potent and synthetic drugs with a total weight of 4 kilograms and 700 grams were confiscated from illegal circulation during the raids.

Most alarmingly, it was revealed that underage young girls and university students were drawn into this criminal activity and the network of online drug shops.

The situation in Chirchik: Hidden warehouses in rented apartments

During operational measures carried out in the city of Chirchik, several groups selling drugs via the "zakladka" (leaving in hidden places) method were apprehended:

Distribution involving minors: A girl born in 2006 and her underage accomplice were caught red-handed while distributing synthetic substances in 41 packages. When searching the rented house where the underage girl lived, another 1 kg 259 grams of synthetic substances prepared for sale were found;

Large batch and binding agents: In another case, a man who recruited an underage girl for sales and another woman were detained while distributing 150 grams of substances to addresses;

The "assortment" found at home: 2 kg 850 grams of mephedrone, 200 grams of alpha-PVP, 200 grams of heroin, as well as thousands of zip-lock bags, electrical tapes, and electronic scales were confiscated from the woman's residence.

The raid in Kibray: Regional students involved in sales

The activities of groups working for virtual drug shops were also halted in the Kibray district:

200 packages planned for four addresses: The apprehended individuals were exposed while attempting to hide a total of 200 packages of drugs in four areas;

Geography of the suspects: They were young men who came from the Syrdarya, Fergana, and Namangan regions, and inspections showed that there were students among them.

245 thousand single-dose equivalents prevented

According to the Ministry's calculations, by preventing the spread of the confiscated 4.7 kg of drugs, the release of 245 thousand single death doses into the black market was averted.

Currently, investigative and search operations are ongoing to expose the leaders of the internet drug platforms behind these individuals, the main networks that supplied them with substances, and other group members.