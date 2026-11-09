A married couple of 'dead-droppers' and a drug network exposed in Tashkent, narcotics confiscated

·50·Society
A married couple of 'dead-droppers' and a drug network exposed in Tashkent, narcotics confiscated

In a joint operation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service, large-scale tactical measures were carried out in Tashkent city and the Tashkent region. As a result of the special operation, the activities of an organized group engaged in distributing narcotics through the "dead-drop" (concealment) method were halted.

Among those apprehended are a young married couple who were distributing drugs throughout the Sergeli district, as well as previously convicted individuals who managed a clandestine online store.

From a 'Spark' in Sergeli to a secret laboratory in Mirzo Ulugbek

Tactical measures were carried out in several directions, exposing the main links of the network:

  • The couple in the 'Spark': A married couple born in 1996 and 1999 were caught red-handed in the Sergeli district while placing "dead-drops" from their car;

  • Online store organizer: The administrator of the online store, born in 1987 and previously convicted, who coordinated the group's main activities, along with his accomplices, were arrested;

  • Warehouse of evidence: During a search of one of the apartments in the Mirzo Ulugbek district, a large quantity of hard drugs and synthetic substances prepared for distribution was found. Specifically, "opium" stored in two plastic containers and other packaged substances were seized;

  • The next link in Kibray: Additionally, another "dead-dropper" connected to the same network was apprehended in the Kibray district of the Tashkent region, and "hashish" was confiscated from his vehicle.

Confiscated substances and special equipment

Name / Type of substance

Quantity

Danger level / Note

"Opium" extract

2 kilograms

Hard narcotic substance

"Hashish"

550 grams (+40 g)

Found in apartments and vehicles

"Mephedrone"

100 grams

Highly dangerous synthetic narcotic

Packaging materials

1000 zip-lock bags

Intended for portioning into doses

Measuring equipment

Electronic scales

Special equipment for precise weight measurement

26,300 doses prevented and criminal liability

According to law enforcement agencies, thanks to this urgent operation, the distribution of 26,300 doses of narcotics that could have reached the black market and the hands of youth was prevented.

Criminal cases have been initiated regarding all these incidents under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Currently, preliminary investigative actions are underway to identify other members of this clandestine network and the routes through which the narcotics were entering the country.

MIASSSAnti-drug traffickingTashkent
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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