Do not fall for promises of payment for watching the videos of famous blogger MrBeast to the end. A warning has been issued that a fraud scheme is behind these offers being circulated in Uzbekistan via Telegram bots and suspicious websites. The Cybersecurity Center has urged users not to click on such links and not to disclose their personal information.

Money is promised for every minute watched

Recently, offers claiming that one can earn money by watching videos of the famous American blogger MrBeast have been appearing on Telegram bots and various websites.

In this scheme, users are offered a simple condition: select a MrBeast video, watch it to the end, and receive money in return.

Supposedly, for every minute the viewer spends watching the video, a certain amount of money is transferred to their account. Such offers can particularly attract users who want to earn extra income via the internet.

However, the reports about the promised income are not true.

Cybersecurity Center warns of fraud

The Cybersecurity Center has stated that these offers are fraudulent. That is, no matter how long users watch the videos, they will not be paid for it.

Using such sites can pose a threat to the security of personal data and accounts. In particular, entering phone numbers, passwords, bank card details, or confirmation codes received via SMS on suspicious platforms can lead to serious risks.

How to protect yourself from such fraud?

It is necessary to approach any offer on the internet that promises easy and fast money with caution. Experts recommend following these security rules:

Do not open links from unknown Telegram bots and suspicious websites.

Do not trust platforms that promise money in exchange for watching videos.

Do not enter personal information, bank card details, or passwords on third-party sites.

Do not give anyone confirmation codes received via SMS.

Do not send suspicious offers to your friends and warn other users as well.

Most importantly, do not provide your personal information without checking the purpose behind the promise of "easy money" on the internet. The desire to earn income in a few minutes can lead to the loss of your account or bank funds.