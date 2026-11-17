A young woman who traveled from Tashkent to Bukhara as a bride has sparked discussions on social media due to her unconventional wedding. Instead of a traditional wedding motorcade, the couple chose to reach their destination by plane.

Interestingly, they did not fly on a special charter flight, but on a regular flight with ordinary passengers. After the plane landed at Bukhara airport, the bride performed the "kelin salom" (traditional bride's greeting) to the passengers as she disembarked, in accordance with Uzbek customs.

This unexpected event left a unique impression on the passengers on board. The video capturing the incident spread quickly on social media, sparking interest among users.