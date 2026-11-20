Video of a stork spreading its wings garners millions of views: Why does the bird stand in this position?
In mid-November 2026, a video showing a stork standing motionless with its wings spread wide atop a concrete utility pole went viral on social media platforms—Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook—garnering millions of views.
Social media users have dubbed the bird's mysterious, calm, and majestic posture using the internet slang "aura farming" (displaying a unique sense of presence and confidence), and are jokingly comparing these frames to scenes featuring famous movie characters.
What do ornithologists say?
What appears to users as "movie-character-like" behavior is actually a natural phenomenon in the bird world known as wing-spreading. Experts note several practical reasons for this:
Maintaining balance: When standing on the narrow top of a pole, spread wings act as a natural stabilizer to prevent falling during gusts of wind or movement.
Drying feathers: Birds adopt this position to dry feathers dampened by rain, water, or morning dew more quickly using the sun and wind.
Regulating body temperature: By spreading its wings wide, the bird warms its body in the sunlight or releases excess heat in hot weather to cool down.
Observation aspect
Information
Time of spread and platforms
Mid-November 2026; Instagram, YouTube, Facebook
Internet interpretation
"Aura farming" slang, humorous comparisons to movie characters
Estimated bird species
White stork or Asian openbill stork
Country where filmed
Not officially confirmed
Details about the bird and the footage
It has not been officially confirmed in which country the video was filmed. However, it is noted that the bird in the viral footage resembles a white stork or an Asian openbill stork. The image of the bird standing motionless on top of a high pole has once again shown how a simple natural adaptation process can turn into a new internet meme.
In your opinion, what is the main reason why simple nature footage goes viral so quickly on social media — the bird's majestic posture or the humorous interpretations of users? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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