In mid-November 2026, a video showing a stork standing motionless with its wings spread wide atop a concrete utility pole went viral on social media platforms—Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook—garnering millions of views.

Social media users have dubbed the bird's mysterious, calm, and majestic posture using the internet slang "aura farming" (displaying a unique sense of presence and confidence), and are jokingly comparing these frames to scenes featuring famous movie characters.

What do ornithologists say?

What appears to users as "movie-character-like" behavior is actually a natural phenomenon in the bird world known as wing-spreading. Experts note several practical reasons for this: