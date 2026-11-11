Who guards the President's security? Today they are celebrating their professional holiday

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Who guards the President's security? Today they are celebrating their professional holiday

Every year on November 11, the Republic of Uzbekistan widely celebrates the professional holiday of the dedicated personnel who perform the responsible and honorable task of ensuring the security of the country's leadership — Day of the State Security Service of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan. This date is one of the important days in our country when services rendered toward strengthening the foundations of peace, stability, and statehood are recognized.

Main directions and responsibilities of the service

Personnel of the State Security Service of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan have taken on highly important and strategic tasks:

  • Security of the Head of State: Ensuring the life, health, and safety of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

  • Protected persons and objects: Protecting, through dedicated efforts, the individuals and important state objects that must be guarded in accordance with the procedure established by legislation.

  • High discipline and professionalism: Performing their service duties with a high level of responsibility and determination.

Holiday and service parameters

Key information and dates

Date of professional holiday

Celebrated annually on November 11

Legal basis

Law on the "State Security Service of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan" dated July 6, 2021

Main activity status

Ensuring the security of the President, protected persons, and objects

Important note

Day of the State Security Service (SGB) personnel is a separate holiday, celebrated annually on September 26

"Ensuring the security of the Head of State and strategic objects is a sacred duty that requires daily arduous labor, high professionalism, and loyalty to the Motherland."

Legal foundations and important distinction

The activities of this special service, its legal status, and its powers are strictly regulated by the law "On the State Security Service of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan" adopted on July 6, 2021.

At the same time, it is important for the general public not to be confused — this service differs from the State Security Service (SGB) agencies known to many. We remind you that the Day of SGB personnel is celebrated as a separate date annually on September 26.

On the occasion of this professional holiday, we sincerely congratulate all personnel in the field who are serving faithfully for the peace and security of our country!

In your opinion, what should be the main requirements for personnel working in the field of state security and protecting the leadership? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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