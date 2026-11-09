The lives of 11-year-old Fotima and her father have changed: they were gifted a house (video)

The story of a father who works in the landscaping service and is raising his 11-year-old daughter alone has gone viral on social media. The public gifted a house to the girl, Fotima, who dreams of becoming a ballerina, and her father, Rashid aka.

It all started on Sunday, October 25, during a community service day (hashar). A blogger named Sardor was talking to landscaping service workers, listening to their problems. When he asked, "Who else has a problem? Who needs a house?", one of the older women among the workers asked him to help Rashid aka instead of them. Other employees also drew the blogger's attention to him, noting his need for housing.

In a conversation with Rashid aka, it was revealed that he is raising his daughter alone. His wife left them and went to Russia when Fotima was just a 40-day-old baby. Since then, the father has been raising his daughter through honest labor. Fotima has one dream — to become a ballerina in the future.

This story did not leave many indifferent. Initiated by the blogger named Sardor, the public united and bought a house for the father and daughter. Later, the blogger took them to their new home, showing that it had been renovated and furnished with appliances, clothing, and other necessities. Even the curtains appeared to be inspired by Fotima's dream of becoming a ballerina.

The father and daughter could not hide their joy upon seeing their new home. Fotima expressed her gratitude for the kindness and attention shown to them by performing a dance she had prepared in advance. During the conversation, it was also revealed that the father braids his daughter's hair himself.

The sincere love between the father and daughter, as well as the noble deed of those who reached out to offer selfless help, drew a warm response from social media users.