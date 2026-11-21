The head of the Center for the Development of Electronic Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Major General Omonillaxon Hojiakbarov, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Kun.uz sources report that a military court found him guilty of charges related to the disclosure of state secrets and abuse of office.

Full details of the case have not yet been disclosed to the public. However, judging by the articles of the Criminal Code cited in the verdict, the case involves matters related to the protection of state secrets and the misuse of military authority.

Under which articles was the verdict issued?

Omonillaxon Hojiakbarov's case was heard in a military court. The court found him guilty under the following provisions of the Criminal Code:

Article 162, Part 1 — disclosure of state secrets;

Article 301, Part 3, Clause "a" — a crime related to abuse of power or exceeding official authority.

The penalties prescribed by law for these articles differ. Specifically, Article 162, Part 1 of the Criminal Code provides for a penalty of restriction of liberty or imprisonment for a term of three to five years.

Article 301, Part 3, Clause "a" carries a heavier penalty. Under this provision, imprisonment for a term of ten to fifteen years may be imposed.

The court sentenced Hojiakbarov to 15 years in prison. However, the verdict does not provide additional information on how the sentencing was calculated, including how the sentences were combined or other legal factors were taken into account.

What kind of organization is the Center for the Development of Electronic Technologies?

The Center for the Development of Electronic Technologies, led by Omonillaxon Hojiakbarov, is a state institution operating in the fields of electronic and information-communication technologies, information systems, and the digital infrastructure of state bodies.

The Center's activities cover the development of electronic technologies and information systems, the establishment of electronic cooperation between state bodies and organizations, and processes related to information exchange systems.

For this reason, the fact that the head of the organization was convicted of disclosing state secrets and abusing official powers has drawn particular attention.

Other details of the case have not yet been disclosed

Detailed information regarding all aspects of the trial, the nature of the state secrets involved, and other episodes in the criminal case has not been provided.

Furthermore, there is no clear information in the report as to whether the court verdict has entered into legal force or whether the defense side has appealed it.

The main fact known so far is that the head of the Center for the Development of Electronic Technologies, Major General Omonillaxon Hojiakbarov, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by a military court verdict.