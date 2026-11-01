In Tashkent, inspectors rescued a girl who threw herself into the Bozsuv canal

A girl who threw herself into the Bozsuv canal in Tashkent was rescued by preventive inspectors. A citizen who witnessed the incident also assisted in the process. This was reported by the Tashkent City Main Department of Internal Affairs.

According to the Tashkent City Main Department of Internal Affairs, the incident occurred in a closed section of the canal not intended for public walking or recreation. A citizen passing through the area saw the girl standing by the canal. Shortly after, she jumped into the water. Seeing this, the citizen brought a rescue device and called the "102" service.

Upon receiving the report, preventive inspectors arrived at the scene. While searching the area, which had strong currents and whirlpools, they found the girl at the edge of the canal.

One of the inspectors entered the water to rescue the girl, while the second officer helped pull her out. Since the girl had swallowed a large amount of water, she was given first aid at the scene and taken to City Hospital No. 5.

After receiving medical care at the hospital, the girl's condition stabilized. Her identity was established, and her parents, who reside in the Yangiyul district, were notified. The girl was later handed over to her parents.