Attention drivers: Neighborhood police inspectors can now fine cars

·51·Society
Attention drivers: Neighborhood police inspectors can now fine cars

An era of radical reforms has begun in Uzbekistan to ensure neighborhood safety, establish order on streets, and prevent offenses. Under Presidential Decree No. 314 "On measures to introduce a new working system into the activities of internal affairs bodies in ensuring public safety," prevention inspectors ("uchastkavoys") have been granted broad powers, including certain key duties of the Road Safety Service and district (city) Internal Affairs Department (IAD) chiefs. From now on, prevention inspectors will have the right to directly apply administrative penalties and fines against drivers who violate rules on neighborhood internal streets and pathways.

Road monitoring on neighborhood streets: Which violations are subject to fines?

The decree significantly expands the rights of prevention inspectors in ensuring road safety:

  • Penalties for 4 types of traffic violations: Prevention inspectors can apply administrative penalties for 4 types of administrative offenses related to traffic violations on neighborhood streets and sidewalks;

  • Solution to the problem of chaotic parking: Issues such as blocking sidewalks inside neighborhoods, improper car parking, or endangering residents will now be dealt with legally on the spot, without having to wait for Road Safety Service inspectors;

  • Full responsibility within neighborhoods: Drivers who disregard traffic rules on internal streets and apartment building courtyards will now be under the direct supervision of the local inspector.

17 types of warnings and 9 powers of IAD leadership

Inspectors are being entrusted with greater responsibility not only in traffic management, but also in general administrative practice:

  • Administrative warnings for 17 types of offenses: Within their competence, prevention inspectors may apply the penalty of an official administrative warning instead of a fine for 17 types of minor administrative offenses committed for the first time;

  • Powers of IAD chiefs transferred to inspectors: Cases regarding 9 types of administrative offenses that previously fell under the purview of district (city) internal affairs chiefs or their deputies will now be personally reviewed by the prevention inspector, who will assign lawful penalties;

  • Liability for obstructing inspectors: According to the document, special administrative liability is being established for obstructing prevention inspectors in the performance of their lawful official duties.

New public safety working mechanism: 3 basic rules

In accordance with Decree No. 314, the philosophy of internal affairs officers' work with the population is being transitioned to a completely new system:

  • Prompt response: Regardless of the service branch and patrol area, immediate attention will be paid to any appeals and reports from citizens;

  • Open dialogue and assistance: Direct and close open dialogue will be established with the population, and their social and domestic problems that may lead to offenses will be resolved on the spot;

  • Daily targeted prevention: Preventive work with individuals at risk will be established on a daily basis, eliminating crime factors early before they occur.

In your opinion, will granting prevention inspectors the authority to fine drivers on neighborhood streets solve the problem of chaotic parking on internal roads? How much will these new powers increase peace and security in neighborhoods? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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