Did a Kokand healer 'treat' Jaloliddin Masharipov? (video)

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Did a Kokand healer 'treat' Jaloliddin Masharipov? (video)

A video showing a meeting between Uzbekistan national football team player Jaloliddin Masharipov and Kokand-based healer Iqbol Soliyev has circulated on social media.

In the footage, the healer is seen applying pressure with his hands to the player's head and shoulder area. After the session, Masharipov stated that he felt slightly better.

As a reminder, the player was excluded from the national team's final squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup due to lower back problems. According to the UFA, an MRI scan revealed a recurrence of a herniated intervertebral disc.

Masharipov had previously stated that he has been dealing with this issue for 5–6 years. In June 2026, he mentioned that he was feeling better and that the recovery process was ongoing.

It is worth noting that the session with the healer does not mean that the player's herniated disc has been cured. No medical conclusion regarding the effectiveness of the treatment or changes in the player's health has been released so far.

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