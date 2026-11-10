Crime against a 13-year-old girl at a hotel in Kokand: 22-year-old man arrested

The Prosecutor General's Office and the regional Social Protection Department have issued an official statement regarding a case of sexual assault against a 13-year-old minor at a hotel in the city of Kokand, Fergana region. A criminal case has been initiated under a serious charge, and a 22-year-old man has been remanded in custody by court order.

Investigation details and detention measure

According to official reports, the incident occurred on September 28, 2026. The victim is a teenager born in 2012, residing in the Rishtan district of the Fergana region. Following the discovery of the incident, the Kokand City Prosecutor's Office opened a criminal case on September 29 under Article 128, Part 3, Clause "a" of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan (sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16).

The 22-year-old suspect, apprehended during prompt investigative and search operations, was placed in custody by the court on September 30 as a preventive measure.

Criminal case parameters Official data Victim Born in 2012 (13 years old), a girl residing in Rishtan district Date and place of occurrence September 28, 2026, a hotel in the city of Kokand Suspect 22-year-old citizen Article initiated Article 128, Part 3, Clause "a" of the Criminal Code Preventive measure Remanded in custody by court order on September 30 Current stage Expert examinations appointed, preliminary investigation ongoing

"The legislation provides for strict and uncompromising penalties for individuals who violate the integrity and safety of minors. The rule of law will be fully ensured in this case."

Psychological and legal assistance provided to the girl

At present, all necessary forensic medical and forensic psychological examinations have been appointed in the criminal case, and the preliminary investigation is ongoing.

The National Agency for Social Protection has taken full control of the situation. Specialists are providing comprehensive psychological and legal support to the 13-year-old victim to restore her mental well-being, facilitate social rehabilitation, and strictly protect her rights. At the same time, the extent to which the hotel administration complied with the rules for admitting and accommodating minors is expected to be assessed as part of the investigation.

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