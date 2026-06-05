Real Madrid Presidential Candidate Promises Erling Haaland and Rodri Transfers

·74·Sport
Real Madrid Presidential Candidate Promises Erling Haaland and Rodri Transfers

Enrique Riquelme, who is running for the presidency of Real Madrid, has stunned the football world with his sensational transfer promises. The candidate guaranteed that Manchester City stars Erling Haaland and Rodri would move to Madrid if he won the election. Although Manchester City and the players' inner circles have denied these reports, Riquelme remains firm in his statement. According to Goal.com reports .

In an interview with the Spanish outlet AS, Riquelme emphasized that these denials are merely part of the game. According to him, all negotiations have been conducted in secret to protect the players. The candidate confirmed that he has already entered into dialogue with agents regarding Rodri and Erling Haaland and that informal agreements exist.

Pre-election promises have historically held great significance for Real Madrid. For instance, in 2000, Florentino Pérez won the election by promising the transfer of Luís Figo. However, many observers and club members (socios) view Riquelme's promises with skepticism. In response, the businessman stated he is ready to stake his reputation and funds.

Riquelme announced that if he fails to fulfill his promise, he will pay the annual membership fees for the club's nearly 100,000 members out of his own pocket. This obligation is notarized and amounts to approximately 15 million euros. If he is elected president but fails to complete the transfers of Erling Haaland and Rodri, fans will be exempt from membership fees the following year.

Real MadridErling HaalandRodriManchester CityTransfer
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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