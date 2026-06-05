Unexpected Incident Occurred at Yulduz Usmonova's Concert

The concert of People's Artist of Uzbekistan Yulduz Usmonova, held on June 4 in Namangan, has sparked widespread discussion. According to information circulating on social media, hundreds of thousands of fans gathered to watch the performance.

Some sources claim that nearly 400,000 spectators attended the concert. Videos circulating online show massive crowds in and around the concert venue. Although this figure has not yet been officially confirmed, the event is recognized as one of the most attended in the country.

The video features footage from the concert in Namangan. The frames show thousands of fans filling the square and a festive atmosphere.