Jahongir Zokirov to Make Debut in Dana White's Promotion in the USA

·43·Sport
Jahongir Zokirov to Make Debut in Dana White's Promotion in the USA

Jahongir Zokirov, a skilled heavyweight boxer representing our country and one of the most promising talents of the Uzbek boxing school, has arrived in the United States to compete in his next professional bout.

Insiders and sports fans are well aware that our compatriot recently signed a long-term contract with Zuffa Boxing, the promotional company owned by Dana White, a major figure in world sports. The date and opponent for the Uzbek athlete's first major fight under this prestigious organization have finally been confirmed.

When is the debut bout and who is the opponent?

According to Jahongir Zokirov himself, his debut match in this famous promotion will take place this year on June 28 . On that day, our representative will face a dangerous American boxer who has never known defeat, Zachary Spiller .

Before the upcoming fierce battle, let's look at the current professional records and capabilities of both athletes:

Boxers

Number of Fights

Wins / Losses

Knockout Percentage

Jahongir Zokirov

1 fight

1 win / 0 losses

1 early victory (100%)

Zachary Spiller

5 fights

5 wins / 0 losses

4 early victories (80%)

Clash of Two Undefeated Boxers

According to an official statement from the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, American Zachary Spiller has never suffered a defeat in his career, finishing 4 out of his 5 bouts by knocking out his opponents.

However, our hero Jahongir Zokirov also started his professional career with a devastating knockout. In the fight on American soil, he aims only for a beautiful victory and to raise our country's flag high. This clash under Dana White's supervision will undoubtedly open the doors to big sports for our compatriot.

Zamin's Wish: We wish our heavyweight boxer Jahongir Zokirov immense success and a clean victory in his responsible debut fight in the USA! We are confident that he will crush his opponent and once again demonstrate the power of the Uzbek boxing school to the world.

Follow Jahongir Zokirov's training diary in the USA, professional boxing nights across the ocean, and the best exclusive sports news always with us on Zamin!

Jahongir ZokirovDana WhiteUSAZuffa BoxingZachary Spiller
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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