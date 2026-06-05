Famous 'Andijan Devzira Plov' Officially Registered by the State

'Andijan Devzira Plov' has been registered with the state as a geographical indication. This was announced by the Department of Intellectual Property of the Ministry of Justice.

This status allows for legal protection of the dish's name, cooking traditions, and unique characteristics.

'Andijan Devzira Plov' is primarily prepared using Devzira rice grown in the Fergana Valley. This reddish, dense-grained rice gives the plov a distinct taste, aroma, and separate grain appearance.

Experts note that the geographical indication status helps preserve the dish's uniqueness, strengthen quality guarantees, and protect the traditional cooking method.