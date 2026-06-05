iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Case Colors Shown in Live Photos

·691·Technology
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Case Colors Shown in Live Photos

Images showing the cases of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models have circulated on the internet. These images provide initial insights into the internal and external appearance of the new devices. The photos show cases in three different colors: dark cherry, light sky blue, and classic black. According to predictions, Apple will continue experimenting with its color palette after last year's dark orange. Ixbt.com reports .

Based on the shape and placement of the camera block, the mockups almost replicate the iPhone 17 Pro design. It can be concluded from the images that the company is limiting itself mainly to updating the color range without making drastic changes to the case design. The rear panel elements and SIM card slots are also displayed.

Major innovations are expected in the device's interior. Analysts and insiders are discussing the A20 Pro chip based on a 2-nanometer technological process, expanded camera capabilities, and potential changes in the Dynamic Island system. Previously, reports circulated that the iPhone 18 Pro line would feature a new design and an expanded color palette, including a dark red option.

Another important novelty is the camera with a variable aperture, which significantly improves shooting quality in various lighting conditions. Also, among the leaked data, there is an unexpected report that the battery capacity of the iPhone 18 Pro may vary depending on the region of sale.

AppleiPhoneiPhone 18 ProTechnologySmartphone
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