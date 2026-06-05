Which Fruit or Vegetable Did Uzbekistan Export the Most in Four Months?

According to the State Committee on Statistics, in January–April 2026, Uzbekistan supplied a total of 489.5 thousand tons of fruit and vegetable products to foreign markets. The total value of this export volume amounted to USD 454.5 million.

Compared to the same period last year, the export volume increased by 25.9 thousand tons, or 5.6 percent. This indicates that demand for Uzbek agricultural products remains high in international markets.

Vegetables accounted for the largest share in the export structure. Over the four months, 239.8 thousand tons of vegetable products were shipped abroad. Additionally, 86.6 thousand tons of fruits and berries were exported to foreign markets.

Furthermore, 26.2 thousand tons of mung beans, 9.2 thousand tons of peanuts, and other nut products were exported. The volume of watermelon and melon deliveries amounted to 0.2 thousand tons. The remainder consisted of other types of fruits, vegetables, and processed agricultural products.