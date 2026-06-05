100 Million Soms in Alimony Paid in Advance

A father from Chiroqchi decided to fulfill his alimony obligations ahead of schedule.

A resident of the Chiroqchi District had been making monthly alimony payments on time until now. Later, he reached a mutual agreement with his former spouse and expressed his desire to pay the amount calculated for the support of his three children until they turn 18 in a lump sum.

As a result, on June 4 of this year, he paid 100 million soms in advance for his children.

The specified amount was fully transferred to the recipient, and the enforcement proceedings were closed as the enforcement document had been executed.

Every good deed done for a child is a solid foundation for their future. This case once again demonstrated that parental responsibility is not only a duty before the law but also a bright expression of love and care for the child's destiny.