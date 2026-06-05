Lada Azimut to Feature World-Unique Front Window Heating System

AvtoVAZ has confirmed that the new Lada Azimut crossover will be equipped with a unique heating system. At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the company's Vice President Sergey Gromak initially stated it had a "side mirror heating system found nowhere else in the world." However, the manufacturer later clarified this information, stating it was merely a slip of the tongue. Ixbt.com reports .

According to the official statement, the feature actually refers to the front door window heating function. This technology is currently not available in any other vehicle on the Russian market. Company representatives jokingly corrected the mistake, emphasizing that the Lada Azimut model will have a special heating system for both side mirrors and front door windows.

It is reported that the side windows are heated using special heating filaments, similar to the front and rear windshields. The driver will be able to turn this function on and off using a separate button. This solution is designed to improve visibility for the driver, especially in cold climate conditions.

Currently, AvtoVAZ is preparing for the serial production of the Lada Azimut crossover. It has been announced that the model's color palette will be expanded to eight options and that turbocharged engine variants are undergoing testing. Sales of the vehicle are expected to begin in the autumn of this year.