Uzbekistan Footballers Set an Example in Canada

·108·Sport
Uzbekistan Footballers Set an Example in Canada

The Uzbekistan national team drew widespread attention not only for their performance but also for their conduct off the pitch after the friendly match against Canada.

After the final whistle, the players cleaned the locker room and left it in pristine condition.

The team also left a message of gratitude on the board in English: "Thank you for your hospitality, Canada! Good luck at the World Cup!"

This gesture was warmly received by social media users. Many fans highly praised the Uzbek footballers' discipline, respect for cleanliness, and courtesy towards their hosts.

The comments section was filled with positive remarks about the people and national team of Uzbekistan, with many wishing the players success at the World Cup.

As a reminder, in the friendly match, the Canada national team defeated Uzbekistan with a scoreline of 2-0. However, the post-match incident has sparked widespread discussion among fans.

A locker room equipped with wooden lockers and a table in the center.

A collection of Instagram comments expressing positive opinions about Uzbekistan.

A note of gratitude to Canada written on paper with a football pitch drawn on it.

UzbekistanCanadaWorld Cup
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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