Could Bruno Fernandes Leave Manchester United?

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Could Bruno Fernandes Leave Manchester United?

Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada did not give clear guarantees regarding the future of team captain Bruno Fernandes. Although the club's management emphasizes their intention to keep the Portuguese playmaker, various statements from the player himself are fueling transfer rumors. Goal.com reports .

The 31-year-old midfielder had an outstanding season, setting a record in the English Premier League with 21 assists. Although he was named Player of the Season, his future at Old Trafford remains in question. Berrada praised Fernandes' leadership qualities both on the pitch and in the dressing room on the Inside Carrington podcast.

"We certainly want him to stay. He had a great season on the pitch, but most importantly, he proved he is a true leader for everyone. People don't see his work off the field. He understands the club's values very well and is helping young players adapt," said Omar Berrada.

Although Fernandes' current contract runs until 2027, he previously complained that his value to the club was not sufficiently appreciated. The player noted that he was once close to leaving the team, but emphasized that his main goal now is to win the English Premier League and other major tournaments with Manchester United.

Following structural changes in the club's management, Berrada stated that the process of restoring trust between staff, management, and owners is underway. According to him, the tough decisions made are reflected in financial results and will serve as a foundation for the club's future development.

Manchester UnitedBruno FernandesPremier LeagueTransfersFootball
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