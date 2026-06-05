Internal Conflict at Bayern Munich Over Kenneth Eichhorn Transfer

A serious disagreement has arisen within the management of Munich's Bayern club regarding the transfer of 16-year-old talent Kenneth Eichhorn. According to the "Bayern-Insider" podcast by Bild, club sporting directors Max Eberl and Christoph Freund exerted all their efforts to bring the young midfielder to the team, but the supervisory board vetoed the deal. This is reported by Goal.com report .

According to reports, Bayern management flew Eichhorn to Munich on a private jet before the Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain. At a secret meeting held at the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten, Vincent Kompany spoke with the player for hours. Although the sports department was eager to sign the player, the financial terms did not satisfy the management.

The main issue concerns the bonuses demanded by the player and his agents. Reports indicate that a signing-on fee of 10-11 million euros was requested for the 16-year-old. The Bayern supervisory board considered this amount excessively high for a player of such age and halted the transfer.

The situation at the Munich club has currently reached a deadlock. The sporting directors are ready to invest, but the financial block is not allowing it. Meanwhile, Eichhorn's agents emphasize that the player's market value is 20 million euros and that such expenditure would be justified.

This internal conflict at Bayern has become an opportunity for other grand clubs. Currently, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and Liverpool have entered the race to sign the talented midfielder.