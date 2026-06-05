Multi-Apartment Buildings in Uzbekistan to Be Digitally Registered

From June 1, the procedure for registering multi-apartment buildings in Uzbekistan has changed. The State Cadastre Agency has fully digitized these processes through the UZKAD system.

The new regulations cover the processes of commissioning buildings, issuing cadastral passports, and state registration.

Now all apartments, non-residential premises, and common property in a building are recorded in a single registry. A single cadastral document is generated for the entire building.

Additionally, digital blueprints of buildings are displayed on an online map. This reduces paperwork and minimizes the impact of the human factor.

The reform aims to accelerate the registration of facilities and provide maximum protection of property rights.