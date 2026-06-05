V-200 Unmanned Helicopter Carrying 200 kg Payload Undergoing Tests in Russia

·52·Technology
V-200 Unmanned Helicopter Carrying 200 kg Payload Undergoing Tests in Russia

The Aeromaks group of companies has begun flight and design tests of the V-200 cargo unmanned helicopter developed by its subsidiary IKAR-Injiniring. Testing of this serial prototype, a modernized version of the Sh-750 model, is scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of this year. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The main feature of the new device is its equipment with a fully autonomous control system. This system allows the device to operate in a fully automatic mode. According to the developers, the helicopter can deliver a payload of up to 200 kg over a distance of 300 km with the press of a single button.

The V-200 model differs from many analogs in that it carries cargo both on an external hook and inside the cabin. This design prevents deterioration of the flight's technical characteristics. The device is designed for stable movement in difficult conditions and over long distances.

The main areas of application for this drone include cargo delivery to hard-to-reach areas, flights beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), and supply of remote industrial facilities. The technology serves to reduce logistics costs and increase delivery speed.

V-200AeromaksDroneTechnologyAviation
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