SpaceX Improves Mechazilla System: New Lightweight Rails Installed on Tower

·68·Technology
SpaceX Improves Mechazilla System: New Lightweight Rails Installed on Tower

SpaceX continues to improve the giant mechanical "chopsticks" — the Mechazilla system — located on the launch towers at the Starbase spaceport. According to recent reports, the rails in this system will be replaced with new, lighter structures featuring special circular holes to reduce weight without compromising strength. Ixbt.com reports .

The rails on the Mechazilla arms are part of the moving damper. They act as shock absorbers to dissipate the energy of the landing rocket. Mechazilla is the nickname for the Starship launch tower, which consists of two giant robotic arms designed not only for stacking the rocket but also for catching the returning Super Heavy booster in mid-air.

Instead of landing on support legs, the rocket hovers next to the tower, and the "chopsticks" grip it at special points on the fuselage. This technology allows for rapid preparation of the stage for re-flight, saves weight by eliminating heavy legs, and significantly reduces launch costs. The first successful catch was performed on October 13, 2024, during the Flight 5 mission.

Currently, Super Heavy Booster 20 and Ship 20 are being prepared for the next flight at the Starbase spaceport in Texas. Such rockets will launch the new generation of Starlink satellites into orbit, which will help increase the global network's bandwidth several times over.

SpaceXStarshipMechazillaStarbaseElon Musk
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